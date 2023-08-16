Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $27.52 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $27,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 66.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after acquiring an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.10.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

