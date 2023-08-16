Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Grand Canyon Education worth $13,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,540 shares of company stock worth $614,744. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LOPE opened at $109.63 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

