Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 3,587 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 527,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,725,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $76.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.10 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.57.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 6,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $503,408.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,640,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,781. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

