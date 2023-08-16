Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $24,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after acquiring an additional 104,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.60.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $664,305.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 336,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

