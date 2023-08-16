Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 12,136 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $21,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $103.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.40.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

