Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Declares GBX 0.58 Dividend

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Just Group Stock Down 3.3 %

JUST opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 84.58. Just Group has a twelve month low of GBX 53.20 ($0.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of £834.08 million, a P/E ratio of -345.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.33 ($1.63).

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

