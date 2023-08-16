Just Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Just Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Just Group stock opened at GBX 80.20 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Just Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53.20 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 96.45 ($1.22). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.58. The company has a market capitalization of £834.08 million, a P/E ratio of -345.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.78) price target on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128.33 ($1.63).

About Just Group

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

