Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,894,500 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 8,678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 362.4 days.
Juventus Football Club Stock Performance
JVTSF stock remained flat at $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.35. Juventus Football Club has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.43.
Juventus Football Club Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juventus Football Club
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- How to Invest in Energy
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.