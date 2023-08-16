Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in July

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 492,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Kaman Trading Down 1.0 %

KAMN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 37,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,002. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $614.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.01. Kaman has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kaman’s payout ratio is -45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kaman

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kaman by 236.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 99.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kaman by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.