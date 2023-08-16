Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 4,381,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 2,860,777 shares.The stock last traded at $15.64 and had previously closed at $15.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.27.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.99.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 3.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kanzhun

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.