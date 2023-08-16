Kaspa Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $785.65 million and $17.22 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s genesis date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,187,328,357 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,175,310,197.787865. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03968331 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $24,433,069.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

