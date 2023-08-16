Kava 24 Hour Volume Tops $19.14 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Kava has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $508.92 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00002535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00027119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 699,083,124 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,073,876 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

