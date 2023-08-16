Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 16,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 110,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Kazia Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Kazia Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

Further Reading

