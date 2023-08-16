Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 2,200 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FORM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FormFactor by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ FORM opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FORM
About FormFactor
FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FormFactor
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.