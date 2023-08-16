Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $211,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.5 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.76 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $91.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

