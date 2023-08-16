Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 77,385 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.06 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $34.96.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

