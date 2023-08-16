Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RB Global by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

RB Global Stock Down 2.3 %

RB Global stock opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s payout ratio is 117.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RB Global news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.08 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert George Elton acquired 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,330.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,990. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

