Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $336.66 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.35 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.72 and a 200-day moving average of $322.24.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.11.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

