Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 4,287 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Jackson Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE JXN opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,070.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.