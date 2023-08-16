Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.30. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.52 and a 12-month high of C$16.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
