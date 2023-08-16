Keg Royalties Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE KEG.UN opened at C$15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$171.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.30. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.52 and a 12-month high of C$16.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.01.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

