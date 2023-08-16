Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Kelly Partners Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Insider Activity at Kelly Partners Group
In other news, insider Brett Kelly 34,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kelly Partners Group
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kelly Partners Group
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Sipping On Success: Vita Coco Stock Setting Up For A Fresh Rally?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These 3 Stocks Get High Grades for 2023 Back-to-School Shopping
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- KB Home Constructs Bullish Price Action As Wider Industry Thrives
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.