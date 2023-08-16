Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Kelly Partners Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Kelly Partners Group

In other news, insider Brett Kelly 34,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 29th. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kelly Partners Group

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.

