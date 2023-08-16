Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,460.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $27,045.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,270,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock worth $10,022,568 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.86. 34,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,479. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.57 and a 52 week high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $347.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.84. The company has a market capitalization of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.