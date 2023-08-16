Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,147,605,000 after buying an additional 549,599 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $632,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. 607,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72. The firm has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,197 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
