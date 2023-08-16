Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 236,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.35.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.24.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

