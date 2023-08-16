Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.06 Million in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

NYSE:CCI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. 146,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.60 and a 12 month high of $182.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.29 and a 200 day moving average of $122.12.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.