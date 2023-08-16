Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $2.30 Million in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after buying an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AON by 565.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 989,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,938,000 after purchasing an additional 840,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after buying an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

Shares of AON stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $320.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,606. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $266.35 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.26 and its 200-day moving average is $320.44. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

