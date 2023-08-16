Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New $3.19 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $304.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,828. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.