Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after purchasing an additional 545,185 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after purchasing an additional 452,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 46.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,383,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,106,000 after buying an additional 441,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $131.88. The company had a trading volume of 317,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,737. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.48. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.73 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

