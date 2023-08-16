Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.67 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.72. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $151.27 and a 1-year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.86 per share, for a total transaction of $236,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

