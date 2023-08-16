Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $47,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,080,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,480,000 after buying an additional 4,286,479 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,641,000 after buying an additional 3,863,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $120,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $59.71 and a one year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

