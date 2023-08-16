Keybank National Association OH Has $29.45 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $29,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,319,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $176.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average of $180.33. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

