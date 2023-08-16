Keybank National Association OH Has $33.82 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $33,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $224.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $147.64 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

