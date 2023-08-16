Keybank National Association OH Has $44.89 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $44,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.75 and a 200-day moving average of $368.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,759.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,220. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.