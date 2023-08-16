Keybank National Association OH Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 467,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,448 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mondelez International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,535,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462,003 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

