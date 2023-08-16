Keybank National Association OH Purchases 96,286 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,286 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.14% of Xylem worth $27,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.