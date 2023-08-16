Keybank National Association OH Sells 29,588 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,588 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $24,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.82.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2759 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

