Keybank National Association OH Sells 320 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.56% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $37,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $7,840,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,164.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.92.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

INSP stock opened at $246.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -171.15 and a beta of 1.39. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.07.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total transaction of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,520. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

