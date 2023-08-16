Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.05% of CME Group worth $36,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $209.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.56 and a 200 day moving average of $186.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,391 shares of company stock worth $5,786,549. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

