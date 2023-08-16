Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,828 shares of company stock valued at $10,590,134. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.14. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.