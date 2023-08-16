KickToken (KICK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $957,032.66

KickToken (KICK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $957,032.66 and $3.28 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,888,738 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,888,737 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,888,760.26617071. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00785476 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $17.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

