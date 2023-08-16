Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,339,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $179,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

NYSE:KMB opened at $126.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.02. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

