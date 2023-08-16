Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE KMI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,262,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.24. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

