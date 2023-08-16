Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,267,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 32,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,590,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.1% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the first quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

