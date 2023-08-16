Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.
Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.
