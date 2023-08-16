Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the July 15th total of 11,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KC opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.69. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $271.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 93,190 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 91,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

