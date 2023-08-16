Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 583,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 654,700 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.94, for a total value of $524,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,786,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KNSL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.01. The company had a trading volume of 159,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,932. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $239.82 and a twelve month high of $393.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $295.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.