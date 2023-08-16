Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.04). 77,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 220,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kistos from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 480 ($6.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Kistos alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KIST

Kistos Price Performance

About Kistos

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 240.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 281.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.59 million, a P/E ratio of 940.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

(Get Free Report)

Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.