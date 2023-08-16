Kistos (LON:KIST) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.04) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.04). 77,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 220,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.11).
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kistos from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 480 ($6.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Kistos Holdings Plc, an independent energy company, focuses on development and production opportunities across natural gas basins and energy generation projects in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The company's assets include interests in Dutch and the U.K. North Sea, and onshore Netherlands.
