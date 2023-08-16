Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.8 %

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,920. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,385,386 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6,599.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,545,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,413,000 after buying an additional 2,507,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Knight-Swift Transportation

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

