Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Director Margaret C. Montana Buys 5,000 Shares

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 5,000 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,568.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Performance

Kodiak Gas Services stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.02. 215,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,387. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.79.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KGS shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Gas Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $4,466,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $25,984,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $6,090,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $17,864,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth $9,744,000.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

