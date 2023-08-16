Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Update

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,540,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 15th total of 20,490,000 shares. Approximately 17.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

