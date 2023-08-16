Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3018 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Kumba Iron Ore’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Performance

Shares of KIROY opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54.

Get Kumba Iron Ore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore primarily in South Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province. The company also operates a port in Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kumba Iron Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kumba Iron Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.